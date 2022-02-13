Protest action against lockdown measures continues in Ottawa - report

OTTAWA, February 13. /TASS/. The protest action against the coronavirus lockdown measures initiated by Canadian long-haul truck drivers continues in Ottawa for the fifteenth day in a row.

"I am here from the first day. We will not leave until our demands to cancel all coronavirus restrictions are met. The freedom fiesta will continue," one of the truck drivers told TASS. He even removed several wheels from his truck just as certain other drivers did. "This must show our mood to the government," he noted, adding that participants in protests are not afraid of the police crackdown.

Downtown Ottawa is again packed with vehicles and protesters, just as during previous weekends.

Although authorities continue ignoring proposals on talks with protesters, their demands are being started fulfilled gradually. Provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan already announced that all pandemic-related restrictions would be completely canceled from March 1 to 15. Ontario authorities intend to announce their plan for restrictions lifting next week. However, authorities do not link them to protests.

Canadian authorities are also going to announce softening of coronavirus restrictions on the border next week.