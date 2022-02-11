Sputnik V to be used as booster dose for people aged 30-39 in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, February 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be used as a booster dose for people aged from 30 to 39 in the Mexican capital city, Eduardo Clark, director general of Mexico City’s digital government, said on Friday.

"We will use Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines for this age group," he said.

By now, some 7.27 million Mexico City residents, or 96% of the city’s population, have completed the full cycle of vaccination. As many as 47.6% of them have already received a booster dose.

Earlier this year, Sputnik V’s first dose was already used in the city to revaccinate people aged from 40 to 49.

The incidence of COVID-19 continues to go down in Mexico City, with the daily tally of new cases being about 1,800 during the past week, or by 4.5 times less than in mid-January.