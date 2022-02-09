Coronavirus cases worldwide top 400 million - US university

NEW YORK, February 9. /TASS/. Cumulative novel coronavirus cases worldwide have exceeded 400 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said.

According to the university, which calculates its own statistics based on data from international organizations, federal and local authorities, a total of 400,244,031 coronavirus cases have been registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic. A total of 5,761,208 people have died.

The university’s data shows that the threshold of 300 million cases was crossed slightly more than a month ago, on January 7.

United States accounts for the majority of cases registered last month (15,149,517), followed by France (8,623,947), and India (6,463,821).

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 13,147,666 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia to date since the start if the pandemic. The country’s latest data indicates 336,721 fatalities nationwide.