MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday that he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

"[I’m] feeling okay, staying in self-isolation but in the working regime," he wrote. "Almost two years into the pandemic <…> and thanks to <…> modern communication technologies, my work continues without interruptions."

Previously, Reznik was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 11, 2020, when he held the post of Ukraine’s deputy prime minister.