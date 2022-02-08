Putin notes vivid, innovative achievements of young scientists in Russia

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the achievements of the country’s young scientists at a meeting of the Council on Science and Education on Tuesday.

"I [would like to] note particularly that the vivid, innovative achievements in the most promising areas are more often demonstrated by Russian scientists that are only starting out as scientists," he said, adding that the president’s 2021 young scientists award holders were taking part in the meeting.

The head of the state congratulated all engaged on the Day of Russian science. "These are all wonderful, motivated people who are expanding the horizons of knowledge, creating the technological basis for the movement of the whole country ahead," Putin emphasized.

He thanked award holders and their research groups for their impressive achievements, expressing confidence that they would take an active part in the implementation of ambitious programs, which the Council’s meeting was devoted to. "The issue will be particularly about major innovative projects of national standing, the launch of which was announced in last year’s address to the Federation Council. Their implementation will start from the areas that are crucial for the country’s development and security," the president said.