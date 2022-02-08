Oscars 2022: The Power of the Dog, Dune, and eight more films nominated for Best Picture

NEW YORK, February 8. /TASS/. Ten films, including Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, have been nominated for Best Picture at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Netflix’s The Power of the Dog lead the Academy Awards on Tuesday with 12 nominations, while Dune earned 10 Oscar nods.

Nominees for Best Picture also include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, CODA directed by Sian Heder, Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, King Richard by Reinaldo Marcus Green, Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson, and Nightmare Alley directed by Guillermo del Toro.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022.