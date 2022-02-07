New COVID-19 strains to be more infectious but less severe, expert predicts

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Coronavirus is likely to become more infectious but less severe in the future, Natalia Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology (CRIE) of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Customers Rights Protection and Human Well-being, said on Monday in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"It may happen, but it is more likely that SARS-CoV-2 mutations will follow the path that they are now taking, that is, they will become more infectious, but will not adversely affect the clinical course of the disease," she said, answering a question about the possibility of a new strain of coronavirus appearing in the near future.

That being said, Pshenichnaya noted that if the virus mutates towards a more severe course of the disease and becomes less infectious, it is possible to revive the canceled restrictive measures.

Earlier, Pshenichnaya reported that the coronavirus situation in Russia was stabilizing. According to her, despite the increase in the number of cases, the number of delayed hospitalizations and deaths has not increased.