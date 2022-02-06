Elizabeth II wants Prince Charles’ wife to be Queen Consort when he’s king

LONDON, February 6. /TASS/. British Queen Elizabeth II said on Saturday that she would like Prince Charles’ wife Camilla to take the title of Queen Consort when he becomes a king, according to the letter released by Buckingham Palace.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the message says marking the 70th anniversary of Queen’s accession to the throne.

In her letter, Elizabeth II thanked the public and her family for their support, including deceased Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who had carried out the role of consort since 1952.

British media call Queen’s gesture "extraordinary and very generous".