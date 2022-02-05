Omicron causes milder post-COVID syndrome than Delta strain, expert says

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Omicron coronavirus variant causes a milder post-COVID syndrome than the Delta strain, according to preliminary data, Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Russian sanitary watchdog's Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Tatyana Ruzhentsova told TASS.

"In general, it seems that patients who recover from Omicron have fewer symptoms after the disease compared to the previous strain. Blood clots, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal disorders are less common," she pointed out.

According to Ruzhentsova, the reason may be that many of those who contracted the new variant already had immunity, were quite young and "started to receive treatment promptly as the infection’s symptoms become clear on the very first day." The expert added that coronavirus consequences were less common among vaccinated patients.

The B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, named after the Greek letter omicron, was first discovered in southern Africa in 2021. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 83 Russian regions have already reported Omicron cases.