Omicron spread slows down in Russia, European countries — sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain has somewhat slowed down in Russia and several European countries and in Moscow and St. Petersburg this variant already accounts for more than 80% of coronavirus cases, Anna Popova, Russia’s sanitary watchdog chief, said on Friday.

"For instance, Omicron strains account for 80% of strains subject to sequencing analysis in Moscow and St. Petersburg. This ratio is lower in several Russian regions. As for Russia’s average, Omicron variant accounts for slightly more than 50% of cases and Delta - for slightly less," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "The development dynamic and, let us say, the dynamic of the Omicron incidence has somewhat slowed down. We observe this tendency not only in Russia but in a number of European countries."

On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." By now, Omicron has been identified in most of the world nations, including Russia, causing an explosive incidence growth.