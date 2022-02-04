{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coronavirus pandemic

Omicron spread slows down in Russia, European countries — sanitary watchdog chief

Omicron strains account for 80% of strains subject to sequencing analysis in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain has somewhat slowed down in Russia and several European countries and in Moscow and St. Petersburg this variant already accounts for more than 80% of coronavirus cases, Anna Popova, Russia’s sanitary watchdog chief, said on Friday.

"For instance, Omicron strains account for 80% of strains subject to sequencing analysis in Moscow and St. Petersburg. This ratio is lower in several Russian regions. As for Russia’s average, Omicron variant accounts for slightly more than 50% of cases and Delta - for slightly less," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "The development dynamic and, let us say, the dynamic of the Omicron incidence has somewhat slowed down. We observe this tendency not only in Russia but in a number of European countries."

On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." By now, Omicron has been identified in most of the world nations, including Russia, causing an explosive incidence growth.

This week in photos: Olympic Torch relay, Red Square fogscape, groundhog Phil's prediction
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Russia to respond over German decision about RT television channel — MFA
It was repeatedly pointed out to Germany that it’s unacceptable to exert politically motivated pressure on the Russian media operator, the statement reads
UK selling decommissioned weapons to Ukraine — Russian ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, London has supplied Kiev with various types of weapons, including analogs of US Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems
Russia, China preparing many gas agreements to Putin’s visit to Beijing, says Kremlin aide
The visit will obviously mark another step in the development of gas cooperation, Yury Ushakov said
Russian Supreme Court recognizes ‘Columbine’ movement as terrorist group
The idea of ‘Columbine’ entered mass culture after the shooting in the eponymous US school in 1999 when two students killed 13 people and injured 23
Ukrainian commander-in-chief rules out military operation in Crimea, Donbass
In turn, Alexey Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said the issue of Crimea was still on table
Kiev requests embassies quietly ask foreigners to leave Donbass, says DPR top brass
At the same time, Ukraine introduced new entry restrictions on visits by foreigners who have no "solid reasons" for entering the country
German chancellor announces plans to meet with Putin in Moscow in near future
There is a need for a well-coordinated policy towards the European Union and NATO, Olaf Scholz pointed out
US plans to deploy additional troops to Romania, Poland, Germany soon — Pentagon
The US commitment to NATO Article 5 and collective defense remains ironclad, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby reiterated
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carrier planes fly over Barents, Norwegian seas
At certain swath of the flight route, the Russian strategic missile carriers were escorted by UK Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jet fighters
Russia does not demand that Bulgaria leaves NATO, envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova specified that Moscow's demand to NATO meant the pullout of the military contingent, bases and strategic weapons stationed on the territory of countries that joined the alliance after 1997
Economic ties serve as backbone for Sino-Russian relationship
China ranks among the top investors in the Russian economy
Ukrainian Foreign Minister rules out special status for Donbass
Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine was carrying out a very deep de-centralization reform
US military forces take IS leader in Syria off battlefield — Biden
As a result of the counterterrorism operation in northwestern Syria near Turkey’s border, at least 13 people were killed
US reacted negatively to Russia’s key demand on indivisible security — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister insisted that the US reply to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees that was received last week showed that the Americans prefer to focus on discussing still important but secondary issues
Looking back at the Camp David Declaration 30 years later
The document mentioned for the first time an end to ideological confrontation, the willingness of Russia and the US to cooperate in affirming "a common commitment to democracy" and to create a "new alliance of partners"
Press review: EU to commit ‘sanctions suicide’ and ‘invasion’ hype causes economic pain
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 1st
US troops deployment in Europe proves Russia has reason to be worried — Kremlin
US de facto is continuing to pump up tension in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Putin lauds Russian-Chinese relations as model of efficiency, responsibility
The article, titled Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership, came out ahead of Putin’s February 4 visit to Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games
Press review: Zelensky at odds with US and what’s happening on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 31st
Putin hails Argentina as one of Russia’s key partners in Latin America
The Russian president also recalled that Argentina became the first country in the western hemisphere to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
US suggests Russia pull troops out of Crimea, Transnistria, Abkhazia — El Pais
It is also claimed that in return, NATO and the US "remain open to meaningful arms control discussions and dialogue with Russia on reciprocal transparency and confidence-building measures"
WHO experts’ visit to Sputnik V manufacturing sites on approval — Gamaleya Center
Earlier, the World Health Organization revealed that it expected further information on the Sputnik V vaccine in late January
Work on Sputnik V recognition underway, WHO official says
In February, there will be the next inspection visit, Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge revealed
West ignored Russia’s key demands in responses to security guarantee proposals — Putin
The Russian President explained that Moscow had seen no adequate response to three key demands including non-deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders
Spain’s El Pais publishes full text of US, NATO response on security guarantees
There are two documents in English: a four-page response from NATO and a five-page response from Washington
Erdogan hopes Putin will visit Turkey after trip to China
The Turkish president did not specify the timeframe for the visit
Drone production facility outside Moscow to get into top gear in 2024
The company to become the first aircraft facility built in post-Soviet Russia
Putin’s China visit crucially significant for entire world, Russian envoy says
The Russian leader’s visit to China is very important since it creates an opportunity for a trustworthy dialogue, Andrey Denisov underscored
Russian embassy views State Department’s comment on Minsk agreements as positive signal
The diplomats recalled that that Russia is not a party to the conflict and therefore the main task is to force the Ukrainian authorities to fulfill their obligations
No one ever thought what can be if Ukraine is admitted to NATO and attacks Crimea — Putin
President added that Crimea is Russia’s sovereign territory and the matter is closed in this sense
Deutsche Welle’s Moscow office officially notified about closure
Germany’s union of journalists, DJV, has called upon Russian President Vladimir Putin to cancel the move
Press review: Spanish daily airs West’s reply to Moscow and Gazprom boosts Ukraine transit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 3rd
US won’t divide China and Russia, Chinese scholar assures
Up until now, the US has been gathering allies and client states in order to "pounce" on China and Russia, Wan Chengcai said
NATO fighters shadow Russian TU-142 aircraft during exercises over Northeast Atlantic
Tu-142 aircraft was escorted by fighter jets belonging to the Norwegian Air Force and the British Air Force
Ukrainian army command expects heavy casualties in Donbass offensive — DPR intelligence
Eduard Basurin pointed out that the Ukrainian military was carefully hiding the pull-up of forces
Hainan's high-tech sector to hire specialists from all over the world — media
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the number of advanced high-tech enterprises on the island has increased fivefold since 2016
Russia has plans in case US bans dollar transactions for banks — Kremlin
The unpredictable behavior of the US on the matter of sanctions is a point of concern for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov noted
British jets escort Russian aircraft second time in as many days
The Russian bombers didn’t enter UK sovereign airspace, the statement reads
Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive in Belarus for joint drills
As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing state border sections in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus
Ambassador Antonov: Russian president to decide on feasibility of further dialogue with US
Washington suggests focusing on important, but basically secondary issues, the Russian diplomat noted
Minsk issues protest to Kiev over Ukrainian drone illegally breaching Belarusian border
On January 24, the Ukrainian drone illegally crossed the Belarusian state border and was forced to land
Press review: Putin, Orban meet to talks ties, NATO and Ukraine, UK, Poland eye alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 2nd
Hainan's foreign investment reached $2.79 billion in 2021
FDI increased 7.7-fold
US believes in indivisible security, wants to discuss it with Russia — US diplomat
In US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland' words, the people of Russia deserve security in the same way as the people of America do
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Russian, Belarusian troops switch to combat cohesion in joint drills in Belarus
During the combat cohesion stage, the participating troops are practicing defensive operations and measures to fight illegal armed gangs
Embassy delivers Lavrov’s message on security guarantees to Finnish Foreign Ministry
At the moment, the reaction from the Finnish side is expected
Chinese legendary actor Jackie Chan carries 2022 Olympic Flame torch atop Great Wall
Jackie Chan also carried an Olympic torch during the Summer Olympic Games in 2008
Sibir newest nuclear-powered icebreaker completes first working voyage on Yenisei
Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships
Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government
This is a temporary measure, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained
