Moscow to take tit-for-tat steps if London imposes sanctions on Russian media — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Moscow will retaliate if the United Kingdom slaps sanctions on Russian mass media outlets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss recently did not rule out imposing sanctions against Russian mass media outlets <...> If measures are taken against Russian mass media, journalists, correspondents, you know, we can respond," Zakharova said.

"We were taught to respond. We have never done this before, we created all the conditions for foreign correspondents to work here. We demonstrated cooperativeness, transparency and absolute adherence to the spirit and letter of the law, including all our international obligations. However, we have learnt to respond, since enough is enough," she said.

"If this happens and some sanctions are imposed on Russian mass media, don't take it amiss, we will have every reason for a targeted response. We are just informing you," the diplomat said.