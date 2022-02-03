Belarus opposition blogger Protasevich preparing lawsuit against Ryanair

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the NEXTA Telegram channel, which the Belarusian authorities recognize as an extremist organization, said that he was preparing a lawsuit against the Ryanair airline.

"I will not disclose all the details right now, but I plan to file a lawsuit against Ryanair and also encourage all passengers who were on board this flight to file a similar lawsuit," he said in a video message posted on YouTube on Thursday.

According to the blogger, a team of lawyers is working on the lawsuit, and as soon as everything is ready, he will announce it. "I hope that my statement will be considered separately by members of the ICAO council [International Civil Aviation Organization] as well. I am ready to provide documented proof of all my words. The same evidence is ready to be provided by the official bodies of the Republic of Belarus," Protasevich stated.

On May 23, 2021, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after a reported bomb threat. A Mikoyan MiG-29 jet was scrambled to escort the plane. The bomb threat came up empty after the aircraft had landed.

News later emerged that Roman Protasevich, wanted in Belarus as a co-founder of the NEXTA Telegram channel, which the Belarusian authorities recognize as an extremist organization, had been among the flight’s passengers. He was detained by Belarusian law enforcement agents together with Russian national Sofia Sapega. Following the incident, the European Union barred Belarusian air companies from operating flights to EU airports or using the European Union’s airspace, and recommended that European air carriers avoid Belarusian airspace.