Omicron wave to be strong but brief — WHO

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The current wave of infections with the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will be strong but brief, the director of the World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told TASS in an interview.

"So, the Russian Federation is one of those countries where now the Omicron is in expansion, so, definitely, it is too early to relax. The recommendation is the same as in other countries facing the situation - five pandemic stabilizers. Number one - vaccination, number two - boosters, number three - the masks, which I also still use, number four - ventilation, particularly of classrooms, because we should do everything possible to keep the schools open, and number five - the governments to increase access to treatments. These are the five pandemic stabilizers, but we see based on the experience in countries, which already reached the peak, that the wave will be strong but short, and the priority is to protect [shield] the vulnerable people," Kluge said.

The coronavirus strain B.1.1.529, designated with the Greek letter Omicron, was identified in southern Africa in 2021. According to the latest statistics available from the federal anti-coronavirus task force, the Omicron variant has been identified in 82 regions of Russia.