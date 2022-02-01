Chinese ambassador congratulates TASS on ushering in Chinese-language news feed

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui has sent a message of congratulations to TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov over the launch of the Chinese-language news wire. The message was posted on the official page of the Chinese Embassy in Moscow on the VKontakte social networking service.

As one of the world’s largest news agencies, TASS is well known in China, Ambassador Zhang Hanhui said. He also expressed confidence that the launch of the Chinese News Service "will contribute to the further strengthening of mutual understanding between the peoples of China and Russia and the continuous growth of TASS’s international influence."

"The Chinese Embassy in Russia is ready to continue to advance cooperation between the Chinese and the Russian media," the ambassador stressed.

The Chinese diplomat sent his New Year greetings and good wishes to the staff of TASS in connection with the Chinese (lunar) New Year, and wished that "the friendship between China and Russia be lasting and strong, passed on from generation to generation."

On Tuesday, TASS launched its Chinese-language news feed TASS Chinese News Service. It will release news weekdays from 07:00 to 21:00 (Moscow Time).

Subscribers to TASS Chinese News Service will find out the viewpoints of key speakers regarding relevant issues on the international stage, the economy and society, and receive updates on economic forecasts and commentary from experts.

Special attention is given to Russian-Chinese cooperation, Russia’s contacts with the countries of the Asian-Pacific Region, Europe, Latin America, Africa and the United States.