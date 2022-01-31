UK top diplomat tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of visit to Kiev

LONDON, February 1. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday she had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of her visit to Kiev, scheduled for Tuesday.

"I tested positive for Covid this evening. Thankfully I’ve had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate," she wrote on Twitter.

A few hours earlier, Truss addressed members of the UK House of Commons.

According to the UK Prime Minister’s office, Truss was in the delegation accompanying the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Ukraine. The isolation period for those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom is seven days, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Truss also planned to visit Moscow within the next two weeks to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.