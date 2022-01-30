Omicron can be communicated in several hours after infection - expert

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. A person can communicate COVID-19 already in several hours after catching the Omicron strain whereas it took three to four days in the case with previous strains, Alexander Semyonov, head of the Yekaterinburg branch of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, said on Sunday.

"The saddest thing is due to its rapid replication you can communicate the virus not in three to four days but already by the evening," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

At the same time, he said, Omicron is cleared from the body in about a week, or much faster than other strains.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." By now, Omicron has been identified in most of the world nations, including Russia, causing an explosive incidence growth.