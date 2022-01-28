Philippines starts using Sputnik Light vaccine as booster against COVID-19

BANGKOK, January 28. /TASS/. The Department of Health of the Philippines is starting to use the Russian Sputnik Light jab against the coronavirus as revaccination irrespective of the primary vaccine, the ABS-CBN media group reported on Friday.

Last November the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submitted amendments to the permit for an extreme use of the Sputnik Light vaccine to use it "as a heterologous booster" or a third dose after primary vaccination using other jabs.

On January 30, 2020, the Philippines, home to over 109 mln people, recorded the first COVID-19 case. To date, the COVID-19 case tally in the country has surpassed 3.49 mln, while more than 3.21 mln people have recovered, and 53,700 patients have died. Some 58.4 people have been fully vaccinated in the country, which approved the use of several jabs, including Russia’s Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.