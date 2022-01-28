Medvedev explains international tensions by ambitions of certain politicians

GORKI, January 28. /TASS/. The unprecedented fuelling of international tensions can be explained by ambitions of certain politicians, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

"With regard to international relations and global tensions, the explanation lies primarily in ambitions and personalities of certain people and in aspirations of certain countries," he said, answering to a question of why aggressive rhetoric is becoming more and more frequent on the international arena in the period when the need to join forces on the global level seems apparent to everyone.

"Speaking of how we should live under those new circumstances - we should live in peace and try to come to terms on different matters," he said, adding that this applies not only to international relations, but to domestic affairs as well, including vaccination and economic development of the country.

He expressed hope that despite the ongoing public debate surrounding anti-coronavirus vaccination, the majority of Russians would eventually realize the need to vaccinate.