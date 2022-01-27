No measures can stop spread of Omicron variant — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. It is impossible to stop the spread of the Omicron variant, but bed occupancy rates in COVID-19 hospitals need to be closely monitored, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, neither the president nor anyone else can interfere in the process of Omicron spreading, this is simply impossible. It is just physically impossible to stop the spread of Omicron," the Kremlin spokesman noted in response to the question, whether the Russian leader was going to take special measures to counter the spread of the new COVID-19 strain.

"If you draw attention to the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s approach, first of all, concerning the situation with the Omicron variant, since this disease is milder in general, it is more significant to monitor the dynamics of hospitalizations and the bed occupancy rate in the regions," Peskov maintained.

According to the presidential spokesman, currently, this is the most accurate indicator. "We see no overload in this area so far, although it is possible, but we are ready, some measures are being taken for this," he emphasized.

Speaking about the growing COVID-19 incidence among children, Peskov noted that "various measures were being taken depending on the situation in a particular region." "Indeed, the virus is spreading very fast among children. It is dangerous, but this is the reality we are facing, unfortunately," the Kremlin spokesman said.