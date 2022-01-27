German prosecution brings espionage charges against Russian national

BERLIN, January 27. /TASS/. The German prosecution has brought charges against a Russian national detained in Germany last year, accusing him of working for Russian intelligence, the prosecution said in a statement.

According to the statement, charges were brought against Russian citizen Ilnur N. on December 9, 2021. The defendant, detained in Germany on June 18, 2021, worked as a researcher at a university in Bavaria.

"Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) established contact with the suspect no later than in the fall of 2019, and as a result, he agreed to cooperate with intelligence," the statement said. "Intelligence was particularly interested in various development stages of the European space launcher Ariane and the suspect’s research materials," the prosecution specified.

"Since late 2019, the suspect regularly held in-person meetings with a high-ranking officer from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stationed in Germany. Under the order, <...> at numerous meetings, Ilnur N. provided information about research projects related to aerospace technologies, including various development stages of the European space launcher Ariane," the statement added. "In return, the defendant received a payment of 2,500 euro," the German prosecution concluded.