Russian senator sees no reason for lockdown amid Omicron spread

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. There is no reason to impose a coronavirus lockdown in Russia because the burden on hospitals is not increasing, member of the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Committee on Social Policy Dr. Vladimir Krugly told TASS.

"Despite a rise in cases, the number of hospitalizations has dropped, including ICU hospitalizations, and the number of deaths isn’t growing. The situation makes it possible to refrain from introducing tough restrictions and lockdowns because the burden on the health system is not increasing tremendously with outpatient care units and emergency rooms facing most of the burden, while when the Delta strain started spreading several months ago, it was about hospitals and ‘red zones’," Krugly explained.

According to the senator, many Omicron patients either develop a mild form of the disease or don’t have any symptoms at all. However, he emphasized the need for preventive measures, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and remote work. Krugly noted that since Omicron was far more contagious than Delta, people strongly needed to get vaccinated.