WHO commission expected to arrive in Russia to inspect Sputnik V in coming month

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) are expected to visit Russia for a verification inspection of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the coming month, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, the vaccine’s developer, said on Tuesday.

"Why hasn’t the Sputnik V vaccine been approved by international structures? We have said why numerous times and I would refrain from tackling this topic again ahead of another mission of WHO experts, who are expected to arrive here within a month, as far as I understand," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said earlier that Moscow had referred all data to WHO on Sputnik V and expected WHO experts on an onsite verification inspection in February.