COVID incidence in Russia up two-fold over past week — sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The incidence of COVID-19 in Russia has more than doubled on the third week of 2022 as compared with the previous week, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"The incidence continues to grow in Russia, with 339,040 cases confirmed during the third week of the year. The ratio is 232 cases per 100,000 of the population. It is twice as high compared to the previous week," she said.

According to Popova, morbidity is growing in all age groups. "Incidence growth is observed in all age groups, however, it is lowest among people aged 65 and older. So far, we are managing to spare our senior citizens from contact with the new virus. A range of measures are being taken for that," she added.