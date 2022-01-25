Informal recognition of Russian vaccines in China already happened, envoy says

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. The informal recognition of Russian vaccines by China has already happened since Russian athletes who arrived in Beijing for the Olympics have equal rights with those athletes who had been inoculated with foreign vaccines, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"It seems to me that these issues will rather be resolved through international organizations. The World Health Organization has already recognized two Chinese vaccines, is getting ready to recognize our Sputnik vaccine. It is through such international structures, apparently, that the mutual recognition will take place," he said.

"At the current stage, we note that our athletes inoculated with the Russian vaccines at the Olympics have the same rights as all the other athletes. So, I would say that the informal recognition of our vaccine in China for this particular group of people has already happened," the diplomat said.

"This also concerns all the others: China has not yet officially recognized any foreign vaccines but the athletes who came to the Olympics, no matter what they have been inoculated with, have equal rights," the envoy added. He also joked that he was personally interested in the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates by both countries since he had already been inoculated four times with a Chinese jab.