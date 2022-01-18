Herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia standing at 63.9% — deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Herd immunity to the novel coronavirus infection in Russia stands at 63.9%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"Herd immunity in Russia currently stands at 63.9%," she said, adding that herd immunity exceeds 80% in only four regions, namely the cities of Sevastopol and St. Petersburg, the Republic of Karelia, and the Chukotka autonomous area.

According to the latest statistics, around 330.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 10,865,512 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 9,902,935 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 322,678 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.