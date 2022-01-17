Poll reveals how many Russians can't imagine their day without a cell phone

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. About one in ten Russians (13%) cannot imagine their day without a cell phone or other gadgets, according to data from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center published on Monday.

At the same time, according to the poll, nearly a third of Russians (31%) consider work to be the most important part of their day. That said, 15% of those surveyed can't imagine their day without family, friends and relatives, 10% without food, 9% without children and grandchildren, and the same number mentioned cars, money and prosperity.

According to the survey, 8% of the respondents couldn’t imagine their day without the Internet and social media, while 7% couldn’t pull through without communication and meetings, and 6% couldn’t make it through the day without tea and coffee. In addition, 5% of those polled could not imagine their day without electricity and hot water, and the same number could not imagine their day without sport. An equal number of respondents (4%) mentioned health, music and book reading, as well as television and radio.

This nationwide poll was conducted on January 10, 2022, among 1,600 Russian citizens aged over 18. The margin of error with a 95% probability does not exceed 2.5%.