Over 780 Omicron cases identified in Russia — deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. More than 780 Omicron cases have been identified in Moscow, with 53% of them registered in Moscow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"Now, we can say that as of yesterday as many as 783 Omicron cases were registered in Russia and Moscow accounts for 53% of them, as we have anticipated because the capital city always take the first blow as a large transport hub," she said.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning."

According to the latest statistics, around 320.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 10,747,125 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 9,809,300 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 319,911 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.