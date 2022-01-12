Aerospace Forces’ plane repatriates Russian nationals from Kazakhstan — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 12./TASS/. A military-transport plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces with 146 Russian nationals on board took off from the airport of Almaty, heading for Moscow, the Defense Ministry told journalists on Wednesday.

‘An Il-76 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry will airlift 146 Russian nationals who arrived in Kazakhstan on package tours, for business or a holiday with relatives to Chkalovsky airfield outside Moscow," the report said.

On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said that the repatriation of Russian nationals by its planes "will continue until the mission is fully accomplished".

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.