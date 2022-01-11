Russian-language reporter Alexeyev in Latvia appeals court ruling

RIGA, January 11. /TASS/. Latvian opposition reporter Yury Alexeyev, who writes in Russian, appealed a Riga court verdict sentencing him to 14 years in prison, LETA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The court passed the ruling on October 29 last year on charges of inciting hatred, illegal possession of ammunition and the trafficking of child pornography. The Latvian security service in December 2017 said they detained Alexeyev and charged him in connection with publishing comments that incited ethnic hostility. A search in his home found ammunition rounds for a hand gun and information storage devices containing child pornography, the security service said.

Alexeyev denied the charges and said the case was fabricated.