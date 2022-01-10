Safe Internet League discovers 2,900 fake news items about events in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Safe Internet League discovered almost 2,900 fake news items about the situation in Kazakhstan in the Russian Internet segment since the beginning of 2022, League head, Russian Civic Chamber member Yekaterina Mizulina told TASS.

Most fake items are being disseminated in WhatsApp, TikTok, YouTube, Telegram and VK. About 80% of these fake news items originate from groups, who previously disseminated fake news on other topics, including the COVID pandemic and the vaccination campaign.

"During the monitoring of dissemination of fake news about the coronavirus and the vaccination in large groups who previously disseminated false information on these topics, we have also discovered a significant number of fake items about the situation in Kazakhstan: 2,877. These groups have effectively reoriented themselves to another topic that has nothing to do with the coronavirus. This partially confirms the conclusions of many experts that the disseminators of fake news are not particularly concerned about which information to use in order to provoke alarm in Russian and CIS citizens," Mizulina explained.

The examples of such fake news items include reports that "all loans will be written off after the ‘revolution’" (the National Bank of Kazakhstan debunked this), and lies that "law enforcement are giving up their weapons and joining the protesters en masse" (the Ministry of the Interior of Kazakhstan debunked this).

The information regarding the dissemination of officially debunked fake news will be handed over to the Federal Service for the Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) of Russia, Mizulina said.

She also noted that the League is monitoring the "dissemination of extremist and Russophobic materials that aim to provoke and incite hate between Russian citizens and citizens of Kazakhstan living in Russia."