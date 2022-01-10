Foreign TV channels resume broadcasting in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

ALMATY, January 10. /TASS/. All foreign TV channels resumed their broadcasting in Almaty, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

Earlier, all the foreign TV broadcasters, including Russian TV channels, were switched off in the city.

Meanwhile, the TASS correspondent confirmed that access to the Internet in Almaty was switched off again.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. They were accompanied by attacks on the police, military, and governance bodies in many cities of the country and primarily in Almaty.

The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.