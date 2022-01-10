Stores in Almaty resume accepting bank cards

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Major trade outlets in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, have started accepting banking cards again, TASS reports on Monday.

Payment terminals started working again in supermarkets. Meanwhile, small stores continue accepting cash only.

Store visitors are not high in numbers, although a lot of people were seen near bread shelves in the morning.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings being ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.