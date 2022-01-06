Situation with COVID worsens in 24 Russian regions over week

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The situation with coronavirus over the week has worsened in 24 Russian regions and improved in 7, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Thursday.

"Due to the decline in testing, the situation has worsened in 24 regions. Improvement was noted in 7 regions," she said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, around 297.9 mln people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world, more than 5.4 mln have died. In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 10,601,300 cases were registered, 9,623,677 people recovered, 313,817 died.