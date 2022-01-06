Level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Russia reaches 62.6%, Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The level of herd immunity to the coronavirus infection in Russia amounts to 62.6%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

"As of January 6, vaccination with the first component has been conducted 79,028,014 times, full-cycle vaccination - 75,113,883 times. The level of herd immunity in Russia amounts to 62.6%," she said.

According to her, the best results - above 80% - were registered in four regions: Sevastopol (89.5%), St. Petersburg (81.4%), the Republic of Karelia (80.8%) and Chukotka Autonomous Region (80.6%).