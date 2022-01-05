Russia records over 15,700 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 15,772 in the past 24 hours to 10,585,084, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.15% over the past day.

Over the past day, some 1,273 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 775 cases of the infection were confirmed in the Moscow Region, some 415 cases were recorded in the Krasnodar Region, 400 cases were disclosed in the Chelyabinsk Region, some 395 cases were reported in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Currently, as many as 672,241 people are receiving treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia climbed by 25,581 in the last 24 hours to 9,600,728. The share of the COVID-19 recoveries rose to 90.7% of those infected.

Over the past day, some 1,414 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, 1,409 COVID-19 recoveries were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 1,358 people recovered in the Voronezh Region, 1,111 recoveries were reported in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 1,087 - in the Samara Region.

Fatalities

Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities surged by 828 in the last 24 hours versus 834 a day earlier to 313,015.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) climbed to 2.96%, according to the crisis center.

In the past 24 hours, some 61 mortalities were registered in St. Petersburg, as many as 41 deaths were recorded in the Moscow Region, 34 fatalities were confirmed in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 30 deaths - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 27 - in the Chelyabinsk Region.