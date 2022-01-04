Russia records over 15,900 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours - crisis center

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 15,903 in the past 24 hours to 10,570,212, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 daily incidence surged by 0.15%.

In particular, over the past day, some 1,297 cases of the infection were detected in St. Petersburg, as many as 974 COVID-19 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, some 431 cases - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 428 cases - in the Krasnodar Region, 421 cases - in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The number of so-called active cases, patients who are currently receiving treatment, decreased to 682,878, the crisis center noted.

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia surged by 27,071 over the past day to 9,575,147.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries increased to 90.6% of those infected.

In the last 24 hours, some 2,274 people were discharged from hospitals in Moscow, as many as 1,944 COVID-19 patients recovered in the Irkutsk Region, 1,403 recoveries were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,346 - in the Samara Region, 1,331 - in the Voronezh Region and 1,223 COVID-19 recoveries were confirmed in St. Petersburg.

Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities climbed by 834 versus 835 a day earlier to 312,187.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2.95%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, in the last 24 hours, as many as 63 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered per day in St. Petersburg, some 44 mortalities were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 36 deaths were disclosed in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 29 fatalities were reported in the Rostov Region, some 27 deaths were detected in the Chelyabinsk Region.