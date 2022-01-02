Russia’s weekly coronavirus cases at lowest level since September - TASS estimates

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia’s weekly coronavirus cases are at the lowest level since September 2021, according to TASS estimates based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The crisis center recorded a total of 145,946 cases between December 27 and January 2, a nearly 17.7% drop from the week before. The weekly number of cases was last lower in mid-September, with 134,858 new patients identified on September 13-19.

As many as 264,268 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past week, a slight drop from the week before. Active cases fell by 15% to 703,409, the lowest number since October 10.

Russia’s coronavirus mortality rate dropped by 10.2% in the past week as the crisis center recorded 6,300 fatalities, the lowest number since early October 2021.