Russia records another 847 coronavirus deaths, lowest daily number since September 27

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russia recorded 847 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since September 27, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The total death toll has reached 309,707.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.94% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia. In particular, 67 fatalities were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 56 in St. Petersburg, 46 in the Moscow region, 38 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 27 in the Chelyabinsk region.

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 19,751 to 10,519,733 in the past 24 hours. New daily cases were below 20,000 for the first time since September 22. Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.2%. In particular, 1,534 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,271 in the Moscow region, 499 in the Sverdlovsk region, 496 in the Krasnodar region and 475 in the Chelyabinsk region.

According to the crisis center, there are currently 712,963 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 33,144 to 9,497,063 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 90.3% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,358 recoveries were reported in Moscow in the past day, 2,311 in the Irkutsk region, 1,496 in the Omsk region, 1,385 in the Samara region, 1,363 in the Voronezh region and 1,342 in the Moscow region.