Coronavirus death toll in Russia down to 912

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The death toll in Russia increased by 912 as compared to 926 the day before to reach 308,860, the coronavirus response center said on Friday. This is the lowest figure since October 5, according to statistics.

The conditional case fatality remained 2.94%, the center said.

In particular, 51 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg over the 24 hours, 48 - in the Moscow Region and 34 - in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Russia has registered 20,638 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases reaching 10,499,982 cases.

The number of new cases is less than 21,000 for the first time since September 22. According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.2%.

Specifically, 1,529 cases were detected in St. Petersburg, 1,197 - in the Moscow Region, and 512 - in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 40,692. In all, 9,463,919 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 90.1% of the total COVID-19 cases in Russia.

In particular, 2,726 patients were discharged over 24 hours in Moscow, 2,468 in St. Petersburg, and 2,106 in the Irkutsk Region.