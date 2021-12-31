Russian citizenship acquired upon birth cannot be terminated - lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Termination of citizenship acquired by birth is impossible and contradicts the Russian constitution, chairman of the State Duma committee for state construction and legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov told TASS on Friday.

"If an individual was born as the citizen, then deprivation of citizenship is impossible," the lawmaker said. "There must be no deprivation in accordance with the Constitution," Krasheninnikov noted.

"The line should be drawn between termination of citizenship and the decision to cancel provision of citizenship in terms of terminology," the lawmaker said. "It is impossible to deprive of citizenship under the Constitution; it contradicts the fundamental law. Concerning the possibility of reversing the decision on provision of Russian citizenship - this refers to cases when an individual becomes the Russian citizen by application," Krasheninnikov said. This is "the fundamental difference," he added.

The draft base law on the citizenship "suggests establishing grounds to invalidate the act providing citizenship to an individual," the lawmaker noted. "This norm will work in extreme cases, pertain to a minimal number of persons, and a court decision will be needed to do so," he added.