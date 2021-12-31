Russians’ demand for domestic travels in New Year holidays up 44% - research

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The demand of Russians for trips in the country during the New Year holidays from December 31 to January 9 soared by 44% year-on-year, according to the research of Sutochno.ru online housing booking service available with TASS.

"The demand of Russians for domestic trips during upcoming New Year holidays surged by 44% against the last-year period. Tourists become less afraid of lockdowns and trip cancellations and are ready to more actively travel across the country during these holidays," the research says.

St. Petersburg (17%), Moscow (11%), Yalta (8%), Sochi (8%), and Kazan (5%) take the lead among destinations.

"Kazan is the most popular among million-plus and non-capital cities, with a significant breakaway from all other cities. Nizhniy Novgorod, the New Year capital of Russia in this year, is second, followed by Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk," founder and CEO of Sutochno.ru Yuri Kuznetsov told TASS.

According to the research, Russians book accommodations for four days in average. Bookings with arrival from December 29 to 31 account for 38%, from January 1 to 5 for 50%, and after January 5 for 12%.