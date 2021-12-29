Every eleventh Russian hates or dislikes New Year — survey

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Every eleventh Russian dislikes the New Year or even hates it. Lonely people most frequently experience negative feelings towards this holiday, according to a survey conducted by SuperJob in the period from December 21 to 27 among 1,600 Russian respondents.

"Six percent of respondents dislike the New Year, while another 3% simply hate this holiday. The reason for such strong feelings is often named as the inconveniences related to the national holidays, such as long lines in shops, traffic congestion, general fuss and drunk people on the streets," the survey says.

Nevertheless, every fourth respondent likes the New Year. Russians enjoy the largesse of this holiday, as well as the numerous New Year traditions such as decorating the tree, meeting with close relatives, watching New Year’s movies, the survey revealed. Another 30% of those polled reported that they like these days but without excessive efforts. Every third (32%) treats the holiday moderately: according to many respondents, they do not look forward to any miracles on New Year’s Eve, they just rest and enjoy socializing with family and friends instead.

Those who love the New Year are mostly married women (42%), whereas those who dislike or even hate this holiday are mostly lonely men (13% and 5%, respectively). However, single women also experience negative feelings towards this holiday. Seven percent of them do not like it, and 4% hate the New Year, while among women in a relationship, these numbers are lower.