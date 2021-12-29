Omicron strain increases infection risk on transport and in shopping malls, says watchdog

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The new Omicron strain increases the likelihood of infection on transport, in shopping malls and other indoor public spaces due to its high contagiousness, Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Russian sanitary watchdog's Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Tatyana Ruzhentsova told TASS.

"Due to the higher contagiousness of the Omicron strain, the likelihood of getting infected in crowded areas, for instance, on public transport, in shopping malls, theaters and concert halls, and at collective meetings, including New Year’s Eve corporate events increases," she cautioned.

According to her, the highest risk of infection is from a person nearby who already has respiratory symptoms such as a cough, runny nose, or sore throat.

"Social distancing and face masks still reduce the likelihood of the virus’ transmission but do not rule out the risk of infection completely, in particular prolonged contact on the same premises with an infected person," Ruzhentsova stated.