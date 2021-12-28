All natural foci of plague under control in CIS countries — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. All the natural foci of plague are taken under control, no cases of the disease have been recorded in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries since 2017, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"There are 45 natural plague foci in the CIS countries, since a joint program funded by Russia <…> made it possible in the past four years to ensure complete absence of plague in our countries <…>. As a result of our cooperation, all the natural foci of plague are currently under control, and since 2017, no cases of [this disease] have been registered in the CIS countries," the chief sanitary watchdog said at an informal meeting of the CIS member states’ leaders.

Popova also noted that, overall, thanks to well-coordinated work, the member states managed to ensure a favorable epidemiological situation and prevent the spread of various infections, including measles, polio as well as to reduce the incidence of HIV and hepatitis.