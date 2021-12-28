Russian herd immunity to COVID-19 reached 61.1% — minister

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s herd immunity to the coronavirus increased to 61.1% over the weekend, which isn’t enough yet, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the vaccinations, the herd immunity level in Russia reached 61.1%." she said. "That’s not enough to feel safe."

Officials need to continue joint efforts to convince people to get inoculated, she said at a government meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said it was required that herd immunity should reach 90%. Golikova said earlier, a herd immunity of 80% would take more than 90 million people to get the jab.