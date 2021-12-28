Russia’s EU envoy confident in positive outcome of vaccination recognition talks with EU

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesday he is convinced that Moscow’s talks with Brussels on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates will yield a positive result but it is not clear when it will happen.

"The problem is difficult. It is an organizational and technical one to a larger extent. Talks are underway and I hope they will yield a positive result. I am sure of a positive result but I am not sure when it will be reached," he told an online briefing.

Russia and the European Union are currently in talks on the mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates. Russia’s Sputnik V has not yet been granted authorization by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for use in the European Union. EU countries using the Sputnik V vaccine, such as Hungary, have the right to issue EU Digital COVID Certificates for this vaccine but other member nations can either accept these documents or not at their discretion.