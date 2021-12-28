Omicron is most contagious among all coronavirus strains, Health Ministry says

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Omicron strain is the most contagious one among all coronavirus variants according to new instructional guidelines on treating and preventing the coronavirus infection by the Russian Health Ministry.

"The Omicron variant which carries multiple replacements in the S-protein of the coronavirus with half of them located in the receptor-binding domain, possesses the highest contagiousness (transmissibility) among all SARS-CoV-2 variants," according to the document published on the ministry’s website.

It is noted that the widespread Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants carry mutations in their genomes that decrease the recognition of viral antigens by post-infection and post-vaccination antibodies.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." According to the WHO, to date, the new strain has been detected in over 100 countries.