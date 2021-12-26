Putin says tries to choose New Year gifts to his grandchildren himself

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he always tries to choose New Year gifts for his grandchildren himself, although he doesn’t go out shopping.

The president shared details of his private life with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

When aske by the host whether he will see in New Year with his family and if he chooses gift to his grandchildren on his own.

"Well, to a certain extent yes. But, regrettably, I don’t go out shopping. However now there are other possibilities to choose something and I try to do it myself. And I hope they will like them," Putin said.

His press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS earlier that the president planned to see in New Year with his family and friends.