Revaccination allows to develop sufficient protection against Omicron - Health Minister

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 25. /TASS/. The effectiveness of the Sputnik V jab against the Omicron strain has somewhat decreased yet a reliable protection against it is formed after a booster shot, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists on Saturday.

"The specialists of the Gamaleya Center have already tested the Sputnik V vaccine, not the vaccine itself, but directly the human serum obtained from inoculated individuals. With Omicron the direct effectiveness of protection decreases a little. Yet, having conducted additional studies on those who received the second dose [the booster shot - TASS), a good reliable protection is formed. So now it is extremely important to get a booster shot in order to protect oneself," he said during a working visit to Rostov-on-Don.

The health minister added that revaccination after six months is also effective against the Delta strain of the coronavirus infection. "The combination of the Sputnik V vaccine and the Sputnik Light vaccine is the safety system for each patient," he concluded.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." According to the WHO, to date, it has already been detected in 110 countries.