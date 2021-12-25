Russia registers 981 Covid-related deaths in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 981 patients died from Covid, which is the lowest daily fatality increase since October 12, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center announced Saturday.

One day earlier, 998 deaths were reported. The relative lethality is 2.92%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 55 deaths were registered in the Moscow Region, 52 - in St. Petersburg, 35 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 32 - in the Voronezh Region, and 29 - in the Sverdlovsk Region.

In the past 24 hours, 24,946 new Covid infection cases were registered in Russia, bringing the total case count to 10,368,299. The relative case growth rate is 0.24%.

In particular, 2,072 new cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,431 - in the Moscow Region, 579 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 571 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 561 - in the Krasnodar Region.

A total of 842,563 patients continue to receive medical treatment.

In the past 24 hours, 42,107 patients recovered from Covid. This is the fifth day in a row with over 40,000 recoveries registered.

The share of recovered patients has increased to 88.9% of all cases.

In particular, 2,962 patients recovered in the Moscow Region, 2,891 - in St. Petersburg, 1,219 - in the Irkutsk Region, 1,209 - in the Voronezh Region.

In the past 24 hours, 2,714 new Covid cases were registered in Moscow compared to 2,126 one day earlier, which makes the total case count in the capital 2,017,422. The relative case growth is 0.14%.

The number of fatalities increased by 72, the lowest count since October 18. The total death toll in Moscow is now 36,349, or 1.8% of all cases.

The capital reports 3,108 recoveries in the past 24 hours, which makes the total recovery count 1,852,320. A total of 128,753 patients continue to receive medical aid.